Soybeans Sep 14, 2022

"Soybeans ended the day higher across the board with some support from soybean oil, meal ended the day lower, and board crush values mixed," N…

The soybean market continues yesterday's strength from a smaller crop as seen in the USDA data from yesterday and declining crop conditions, A…

The soybean market will need bullish news out of the USDA WASDE report today, "otherwise soybeans could remain in a steady downtrend going int…

The USDA report came in with productin, yield and planted area well below trade expectations. The reports news was bullish on the supply side …

According to traders, basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals cooled on Tuesday, declining from last week…

The USDA will not release export data until the 15th, but we know that 59 mb of soybeans have been sold to China and unknown destinations over…

"Soybeans traded strong right out of the gate, faded a bit into just before 10 a.m., and then collapsed to close down double-digits with large…

Soybean markets are catching another small bounce to start the day "but stopped at their 50-day moving average," CHS Hedging said.

"Beans had the biggest report surprises, with a big cut in yield and ending stocks down to 200 mln bushels," Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging,…

The soybean complex may need help from weather or outside forces to avoid downward movement, The Hightower Report said today.