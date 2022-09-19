 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans bounced back from a lower start. “Soybeans started the day session lower but quickly gained back the losses and finished the day higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Product prices were mixed with soymeal providing support as it was over 2% higher. Soyoil was lower, finishing around 60 points lower.”

“Soybean ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “There may have been some liquidation of long corn and short soybean spreads. Weekly US soybean exports were 19.0 mln bu. vs 10.2 last year. Season to date exports are near 33.5 mln bu. vs 18.5 last year. USDA goal is 2,085 vs 2,145 last year.”

