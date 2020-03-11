Soybean markets were watching developments in South America.
“Heat and dryness in parts of Brazil and Argentina are still supportive, and forecasts for the next 10 days are showing more of the same,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The Brazilian real was higher yesterday and may be trying to stabilize again today which is also supportive.”
Soybeans tried to find support from the trade outlook, on talk of China buying “a few cargoes of U.S. PNW soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Markets were also supported by talk of lower Argentina crush and soymeal supply,” Freed said. “Still for June, Brazil soybean export prices are lower than the U.S.”