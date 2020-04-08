May soybeans closed down ¼ cents at $8.54 ½, while July soybeans closed up ¾ cents at $8.61 ¾. Hightower says meal prices dropped to a new low today, while bean oil prices “held within an inside-day range before posting a moderate gain.” South American port disruptions have help boost bean prices.
Stewart-Peterson says July soybeans “tested overhead resistance again today at the 20-day moving average but were met with sellers. Today’s unsuccessful test would be the fourth in fifth sessions. Funds were thought to have been net even in soybeans yesterday,” they said.