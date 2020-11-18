“Soybeans trade higher but closed off session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel there was some late liquidation due to possible overnight rains in central Brazil and before tomorrow’s USDA export sales report. Managed funds were early buyers of 12,000 soybean, 5,000 soyoil and 3,000 soymeal.”
“The weather in the US is good for any remaining harvest as it was drier and cooler last week,” Jack Scoville, with The Price Futures Group, said. “The weather in South America is mixed. Showers and rains have fallen in northern Brazil. Southern Brazil, northern Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay have missed out on good rains but have seen a shower or two.”