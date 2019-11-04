There is continued hope that China will continue to buy U.S. soybeans, and that exports are going to be above pace to reach the USDA goal, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
“As we move towards Friday’s supply and demand numbers, a lot of questions remain in front of the marketplace regarding the impact of weather, the late-season snowstorm across the northern Plains, and the overall quantity and quality of this year’s crop,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market will likely stay choppy as we move into Friday’s numbers.”