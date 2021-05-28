 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybean futures saw follow-through to the upside overnight after a steep ascent on Thursday fueled by a large ‘buy’ order for the July contract and talk that China will soon start buying U.S. beans,” according to Total Farm Marketing.

But, July soybeans are trading 8 1/4 cents lower this morning, The Hightower Report said.

Soybeans prices are selling at highs in Brazil because of strong internal and external demand, rising prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and a weak Brazilian real couple with a strengthening U.S. dollar. According to Gary Schnitkey and Joana Colussi, University of Illinois ag economists with farmdoc, global demand and tight U.S. stocks, soybean prices will continue to go up in Brazil.

