The USDA estimated soybean yield at 49.8/bu. down from 50.6/bu./acre trade while it raised expected Brazilian production, Kevin Stockard said this morning. Nov. beans topped out just below the 50 day moving average yesterday.
“The report news came as a bullish surprise,” The Hightower Report said. Traders expected a drop in demand for US soybeans, but this was totally offset by a surprise drop in production. However, world ending stocks jumped due to an adjustment higher in Brazil production to a new record high.