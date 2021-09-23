 Skip to main content
Soybeans

“The soybean market higher was modestly higher finding support from the edible oil market while the soymeal market was pressuring soybeans,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal was down nearly $2/ton and soyoil finished around 70 higher. Harvest should continue to pick up steam as the weather looks open for much of the Corn Belt.”

Some of the buying momentum came from higher energy prices and trends in the U.S. dollar. “Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some buying linked to higher energy prices and lower US Dollar. Weekly Export sales were below pace needed to reach USDA goal and China import goal.”

