State-owned Chinese firms bought at least 180,000 of U.S. soybeans yesterday, even as sources in China said the government had told them to halt purchases. “The purchases are for shipment in October or November of this year,” Allendale said.
Beans were 4 to 5 cents higher overnight and this morning, after U.S. soybean planting progressed 10 percentage points week over week to 75% complete. “That was slower than brokerage house analysts had expected,” Brugler Marketing said.
Buyers believe non-state run Chinese firms will continue to buy U.S. soybeans, The Hightower Report said.