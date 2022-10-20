 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“Soybeans ended higher on technical buying following better than expected weekly and daily US soybean export sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean sales were near 85 mln bu., mostly to China. Total commit is near 1,211 mln bu. v s 1,068 last year. USDA goal is 2,045 vs 2,158 last year.”

“Futures saw strength from the overnight market carry through into the day session,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “The USDA started the day off with 201,000 MT of soybeans to China for 2022/23 and another 132,000 MT sold to unknown for 2022/23… Soybean oil fell off the highs of the day to close lower but board crush margins made contract highs once again.”

