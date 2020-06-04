Yesterday soybeans topped their 50-day moving average for the first time since January, said Jacob Christy of the Andersons. Other movement will continue with the news on exports from China which seems to change every day, he said.
Meanwhile, “The Wall Street Journal” ran a headline yesterday that stated China canceled 23 cargoes of U.S. soybeans, but Rich Nelson pointed out that upon closer inspection of the story, they didn’t cancel previous orders, Allendale said. “They chose not to buy more U.S. soybeans at this time.”
Soybeans are mixed overnight, holding support near yesterday’s highs, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. “Farmer selling has been minimal this week despite a run higher in futures,” he said.
The U.S. has become the cheapest origin for soybeans as the Brazilian real has strengthened and stopped farmer selling in Brazil, Sanderson said.