“Soybean ended lower after USDA unexpectedly lowered US soybean crush and failed to increase export,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Positive crush margins would suggest US crushers will continue to crush soybean until they cannot source soybeans. US Census soybean exports are running higher than to date inspections.”
“New crop ending stocks were reported at 155 mln bushels, above the pre report trade estimate of 146 mln bushels, and 140 mln bushels on the May report,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “With the report out of the way, the market will be laser focused on the weather forecasts in the coming weeks until the stocks report is released on June 30.”