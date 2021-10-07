 Skip to main content
Soybeans

A variety of factors helped push soybeans higher Thursday. “Soybeans traded higher on demand optimism and rain-delayed harvest activity in parts of the ECB,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The products were mixed with weakness in the meal coming from fears of ample supplies while soyoil climbs higher on strong demand.”

"Board crush margins for soybeans are the highest since October 2020,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If soybeans close lower this week, it would be the lowest weekly close since late March

Palm oil was lower overnight. Concerns over inflation still abound, in part due to rising veg oil prices – the UN stated that global food prices are the highest in a decade.”

