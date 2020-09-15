The most impressive part of the soybean rally is there hasn’t been much correction in prices, William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. “The market has been energized by massive, almost daily Chinese buying and expected shrinkage in yields,” he said.
Today’s withdraw in prices “was overdue given the fact soybean futures were very overbought,” ADM Investor Services said. “Still, supply bears feel once China slows buying U.S. soybeans and switch to buying Brazil futures could be near a top,” they said.