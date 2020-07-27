“The soybean market garnered strength as the US continues to reel in the bean business from China,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s sales announcements included a sizable sale to Mexico for the next marketing year. Gains were limited from an improved weather outlook as the beans enter their pod filling stage in a couple of weeks.”
Despite the positive overall day for soybeans, weaker export news and good crop conditions kept rally potential in check. “Export inspections at 17.4 mln bushels were below the 40.4 mln needed to meet USDA projections,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Today’s number was considered a disappointment. Year to date inspections are at 1.425 bln bushels, down 4% from last year."