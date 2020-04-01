Beans have been able to move in a “sideways pattern” this week, according to Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging. “Questions of timely export loadings out of Argentine and Brazilian ports has retained a top shelf concern for the trade this week.”
With soybean estimates from Tuesday’s reports coming in around trade estimates, Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics said he believes soybeans are fairly priced at the moment. “The potential good news here is that because of today's report, both (soybeans and wheat) have good value at their current prices, and probably don't want to fall too much more,” Zuzolo said.