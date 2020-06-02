Increasing demand helped soybeans move higher Tuesday. “The soybean market got some legs from increased demand for US beans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China was said to have bought another 3 cargoes of US beans (6 for the week so far). Gains were limited form favorable weather conditions.”
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact USDA announced new soybean sales to China has helped rally soybeans. There is talk China may have bought a total of 10 US soybean cargoes yesterday. There is still a lot of questions about how much US soybean China will buy but traders feel Phase 1 deal could be ok for now.”