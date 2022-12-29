People are also reading…
Soybean markets “had a terrific start to the week” but the rally didn’t hold, William Moore of Price Group said. “A plummeting U.S. dollar and a reopening of China should improve the export outlook, and a drought-ridden Argentina could substantially reduce the South American crop.”
Soybean markets ended with “small gains” overall, with dry conditions in Argentina and rumors of more Chinese buying, CHS Hedging said. “March soybean futures traded their highest level since June, to where they had gapped lower at that time.”