 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Concern about late harvest in Brazil and rains reducing quality offers support on soybeans, countering concern about a slowdown in Chinese buying and weaker currency in Brazil, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Talk of the possibility that USDA may not make big changes to the U.S. 2020-21 soybean balance sheet on March 9 offers resistance.

Soybeans drew support overnight on South American crop concerns from extended adverse weather conditions as their farmers struggle to get the crop harvest and moved to exporting facilities, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market managed to settle well above its morning lows but today’s volume was about half of last week’s average, according to CHS He…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The hopes of a rebound in the U.S. economy continue to support commodities as a whole, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China has secured 35 to 37 million metric tons of Brazilian soybeans and 19 million tons of U.S. soybeans. Most of the U.S. product has been s…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There were some rains in Brazil which continues to slow down harvest, Total Farm Marketing said. Soybean production numbers for South America …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Today marked a key reversal from yesterday’s contract highs, Total Farm Marketing said. Soymeal and oil are also falling, they noted, as rain …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The slow harvest in Brazil “coupled with rain in the forecast” is helping U.S. soybean numbers move higher in the overnight trade, CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on strength in the meal and oil pits, delays in the Brazilian harvest and optimism for increased demand for U…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News