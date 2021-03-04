Concern about late harvest in Brazil and rains reducing quality offers support on soybeans, countering concern about a slowdown in Chinese buying and weaker currency in Brazil, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Talk of the possibility that USDA may not make big changes to the U.S. 2020-21 soybean balance sheet on March 9 offers resistance.
Soybeans drew support overnight on South American crop concerns from extended adverse weather conditions as their farmers struggle to get the crop harvest and moved to exporting facilities, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.