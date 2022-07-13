People are also reading…
“Keep in mind that the first week of August is the most yield sensitive time period for soybeans, and the crop could be under stress during this timeframe unless a big rain event emerges for the first week of August,” The Hightower Report advises today.
The USDA’s cut to new crop export was interesting as new crop exports are the second strongest on record for this point in the year, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. His outlook is for futures to seek direction once again from the funds despite the cuts to carry out.