The average of analyst estimates is expecting the USDA to decrease carryout and production in its WASDE report Thursday. “With the majority of analysts expecting bullish changes on the report, even a neutral result could take the market lower,” Total Farm Marketing said.
The international demand for the Brazilian soybean meal increased again in July, boosting the national exports of this by-product to the highest volume since 2004. “This scenario resulted in higher export premiums, lower supply from the industry to the domestic spot market and meal valuations in Brazil,” Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
There was market chatter going into the weekend that China was looking for offers on U.S. beans for the fall shipment. “Watch for any sales flashes this morning,” said Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging.