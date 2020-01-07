In his AgMaster report, William Moore of the Price Futures Group said South American weather is a factor on the market as “timely rains” have fallen which might bring a forecast for a record Brazil bean crop. “Believe it or not, bean prices are the same level as they were in 2009,” he said.
“Expectations for tightening ending stocks do not appear to be providing much in the way of support, while weakness in the energy markets plus a jump in the US dollar were seen as negative factors,” ADM Investor Services said.