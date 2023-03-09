People are also reading…
“The soybeans were lower, getting pressure from a soy oil market that was down a couple cents as fund selling pressured the market,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal provided some support to the market being a dollar higher to keep soybeans down only 7-10 cents.”
“The weekly export report was weak with cancellations of 1 mln bu. old crop and new crop sales of 6 mln,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Old crop commitments at 1.790 bln are down 7% from YA, in line with the revised USDA forecast. Soybean meal sales were strong at 319,000 tons. YTD commitments are down 7% from YA, vs. USDA forecast of up 1%.”