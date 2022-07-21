People are also reading…
“Soybeans closed lower for the third day in a row as technical pressure and improved weather has the market backpedaling, futures down 25-33 cents,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Moisture is expected in many large producing areas of the U.S. but the outlook for August remains warm and dry.”
Analysts continue to watch the latest export news and what it might mean for soybean markets. “Last week’s export shipments of 18.4 mb were below the 29.8 mb needed each week to achieve the USDA’s export estimate, and soybean export shipments now total 1.946 bb in 21/22 and are down 10% from a year ago.”