Beans are beginning to make a solid bullish case as we head into the important reproductive phase just as world demand has seen a sharp uptick, according to Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Fundamentally, South America is running out of beans which limits U.S. competition but U.S. prices are still 20 to 30 cents a bushel below other world offers.
Farmers in Brazil are expected to plant 38 million hectares or 93.9 million acres of beans, setting a new record if achieved, Allendale said. Exports have been strong, leaving inventory levels extremely low.