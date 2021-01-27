Heavy rains continue in southern Brazil, slowing harvest there, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Rains are raising concern about soybean quality. Brazil truckers were on strike Monday and Argentina truckers were blocking roads to ports.
A seven-year low in crush margins could slow down the overall crush for January as we see reports come out the near futures, while export demand is strong with 75% of export commitments already shipped this marketing year, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.