John Walsh with Walsh Trading says the Brazilian soybean estimates are coming down. “This will open a window for the U.S. to make sales to China,” he says. “It is possible that the Chinese start to restock and U.S. purchases should be on the buying list.”
Stewart-Peterson says strong sales from Brazil had “aggressively competed” with U.S. soybeans. Brazilian sales for March were near 11 million tons, 38% larger than a year ago. “A weak Real versus a strong U.S. dollar has contributed to strong export sales,” they said.