“Soybean futures had a wild ride today,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices traded higher as new money were buyers. Some link that to tighter US balance sheet and concern about longterm South America weather. Market broke on concerns about higher Covid case and impact that might have on food and fuel demand and US economy.”
“The weekly Export Sales report showed 1.388 MMT (50.99 mbu) of soybean sales on the week ending Nov. 12,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was the smallest total of the marketing year. Meal bookings were reported at 182,074 MT for the week. Soymeal exports were a market year high of 317,739 MT.”