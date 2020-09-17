November beans may pull back slightly after hitting their highest price since June 2018 yesterday, but feeling much more stable now in the $10 range, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Soybeans reached a high of $10.18 overnight but are lower this morning, said Mike Lung of Allendale. Still there is a “nice uptrend in place,” he said.
Weekly soybean export sales totaled 2.46 MMT in the upper part of 1.5-2.8 MMT estimates, Stockard said.
Yesterday the latest Chinese purchase of U.S. beans sent bean prices skyrocketing to new 27-month highs as fund buying helped push prices to 20+ cent gains and new breakout highs. “All eyes are on China and their unrelenting late summer demand,” Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors said.