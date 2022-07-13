Soybeans managed to move higher on Wednesday, with a mix of strength and resistance for soy products.
People are also reading…
“Soybeans were weaker overnight but reversed to close slightly higher on the day,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal had good strength today, but soyoil continued its weak trend.”
“U.S. June CPI data was higher than expected,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For some this suggested U.S. Central Bank will increase rates in July and maybe September. There is some hope that that could be the highest data for the year. Some feel the recent drop in energy and grain prices could suggest U.S. inflation may be peaking.”