Brazil “may not have soybeans for export after September,” Total Farm Marketing said, leading to support for the soy complex today. “China announcing that they will stimulate / support their economy after recent COVID outbreaks is supportive to commodities.”
Soybean markets are higher "on decent demand for beans" at a time that is not normally a time for U.S. exports, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. "Prices drew additional support from strength in the soyoil and crude oil market, along with ideas of additional cuts to the South American crop."