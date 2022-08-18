People are also reading…
“The soybean market had a softer tone overnight,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew support from a better than expected export sale number. Prices drew pressure from the weakness in the soyoil market and favorable weather conditions. Sinograin and COFCO are said to have paired up to collectively manage China’s state reserve products.”
“Soybean futures found support after USDA reported increase China new crop sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Good US weekly soymeal sales also offered support. Next week is the annual Pro Farmer crop tour. Group from Nebraska east should start out with lower crop but should improve in Minnesota and Northern Iowa.”