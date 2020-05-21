While the export sales report came in within expectations for the soybean market, Michaela White said the market may be a little disappointed. “The market seems disappointed that there haven’t been flash sales to China reported since earlier in the month when they were occurring very regularly,” she said.
“Soybean prices will stay in a sideways price pattern looking for an overall direction ahead of the weekend as pennants form on the daily charts,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The soybean product markets may provide support as both soybean oil and, in particular, meal charts are oversold and have recovery potential.”