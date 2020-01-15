International news beyond China also impacted soybean markets. “There is rainfall over many Brazilian and Argentine growing regions today and tomorrow which also weighed on soybean prices,” the Hightower Report said. “Malaysian palm oil prices reached a new 3-week low which put additional pressure on bean oil prices.”
“There was a bit of uncertainty over whether China would ramp up US bean purchases in light of the upcoming SA bean harvest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Brazil farmers have been active sellers with the weakness in their currency. South America soybeans are said to be the cheapest March and forward, in time for the Brazilian harvest to begin in a few weeks.”