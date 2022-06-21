The South Delta is going to be hot and dry. That could stress the soybean crop there, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It’s the crop harvested and shipped first.
Slower Chinese demand for soybean and soy oil and lower Dalian soybean, soymeal, palm oil and soy oil futures is limiting new spec buying, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Brazil was a big seller of soybeans last week, making room for the second corn crop. This weighed on Brazil soybean prices, especially with slower than normal China buying.