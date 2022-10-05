 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Market attention will be focused on domestic harvest progress, international buyer demand, and South American weather. CIHsaid in its newest bi-monthly report covering the end of September. “

“There is a bullish seasonal for November soybeans started yesterday, but as mentioned in yesterday's report we are a bit hesitant to jump on board just yet,” Blue Line Futures said. “Our hesitancy comes from the delay in planting pushing back harvest, which may bump back the seasonals just a hair.”

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Central Banks may not raise rates as high as feared may hav…

Soybeans

Soybean stocks came in the high end of the expected range, at 274 million bushels, while traders looked for 243 million bushels, in the USDA r…

Soybeans

Soybeans started lower this morning as harvest is picking up across the Plains. Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said in her forecast today that sh…

Soybeans

Soybean markets are higher as early yield reports “are variable,” CHS Hedging said. “Spot palm oil futures fell to their lowest close in 22 mo…

Soybeans

Nicke Paumen of CHS Hedging said, soybeans prices will look for a rebound this week or at least some stability as we’re well over a dollar low…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase supply of Argentina soymeal and talk that once US new …

Soybeans

On Wednesday, OPEC will meet and may cut oil production by as much as 1 million barrels per day, which could increase demand of bean oil as bi…

Soybeans

The soybean complex is higher as yields are variable, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower today on “lack of news” and “harvest pressure,” Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said today.

Soybeans

“The topping action in the U.S. dollar led to a strong recovery in soybeans today to close in the green,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This doe…

