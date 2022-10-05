People are also reading…
Market attention will be focused on domestic harvest progress, international buyer demand, and South American weather. CIHsaid in its newest bi-monthly report covering the end of September. “
“There is a bullish seasonal for November soybeans started yesterday, but as mentioned in yesterday's report we are a bit hesitant to jump on board just yet,” Blue Line Futures said. “Our hesitancy comes from the delay in planting pushing back harvest, which may bump back the seasonals just a hair.”