“Soybeans traded strong right out of the gate, faded a bit into just before 10 a.m., and then collapsed to close down double-digits with large ranges for the day,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Updated 6-10 and 8-14 day forecasts call for above average temps for the majority of the midwest and precip being called for in MN, WI, IA, and northern IL.”
“US farmer is not selling as he is cash rich for this tax years,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Argentina new soy peso policy triggered Argentina farmer to sell 2 mmt of soybeans. Some feel US soybean exports may drop tomorrow only 1,900 mln bu.”