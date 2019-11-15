Soybeans saw good support today as it sits between the three major moving averages, Chris Dudics of The Andersons said. It closed the day higher, but bulls are waiting on a trade deal to get signed before trade leaves the choppy side of things.
With harvest still behind as of Sunday, Stewart-Peterson said there are two scenarios possible with the soybean market. One is a poor technical showing if weather continues to remain good in South America, a lower trend may be in place. However, they also note that soybeans have held up relatively well this week, with the 100-day moving average acting as support. “Guarded optimism that a deal with China will occur in the days or weeks ahead provides support as well.”