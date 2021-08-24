 Skip to main content
Soybeans

USDA lowered the soybean crop rating to 56% good to excellent vs. 57% last week and 69% last year. Best crops are in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. Crop rating dropped in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Nebraska, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

CropWatch Weekly Update

