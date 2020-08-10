“Short covering in front of Wednesday’s USDA Supply and Demand report, along with continued expectations of strong demand, are providing underlying support,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…For the most part, rain on the radar and a somewhat benign forecast adding additional weather for the Midwest makes it difficult for us to be bullish at this time.”
“Analysts surveyed ahead of USDA’s reports estimate bean yield will be 51.2 bu./acre,” Brugler Marketing said. “That would be up 1.4 bu./acre from the July estimate if realized. That higher yield estimate pushed the average production estimate to 4.26 bbu, which could be up 124.5 mbu. On average, analysts expect USDA to raise 2021 soybean carryout 101 mbu to 526.”