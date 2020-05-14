The soybean complex continues to trade weaker on the overnight “as the relationship between the U.S. and China remains on rocky ground,” said Nick Paumen, of CHS Hedging.
Export sales for 2019/20 were 655,500 MT compared to estimates of 500,000-1,000,000 MT. For 2020/21, sales were 440,000 MT compared to estimates of 200,000-500,000 MT, said Nick Paumen after the USDA numbers were released at 7:30 a.m.
“China has been an active buyer since the first of the month and this could provide underlined support,” The Hightower Report said.