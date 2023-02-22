Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“Soybean futures fell hard today, fueled by the expanding harvest in Brazil, their falling basis, and the sharp reversal in soybean meal in th…

Soybeans

"For the third consecutive day, soybeans and soymeal fell early, pressured by technical sell signs and expanding Brazilian harvest,” Patti Uhr…

Soybeans

One thing that has provided some underlying strength in the bean market is that field work in Brazil is really slow, said Joe Vaclavik of Stan…

Soybeans

The Buenos Aires Exchanged showed Argentina’s soybean conditions going backward again last week, with the crop now rated only 9% G/E and 56% P…

Soybeans

The market is weaker in anticipation of the South American harvest coming to export channels in the near term, according to Jack Scoville of t…