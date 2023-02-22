People are also reading…
“The soybean market was on the defensive from a bout of profit taking and technical selling,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina was blessed with a bit of beneficial moisture this week, although forecasts look dry again for next week. The market awaits the data release over the next day or two (Ag Outlook Forum).”
“South American hedge pressure likely contributed to today’s weakness as Brazil returned from their Carnival Holiday today,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “BAGE will update crop progress and conditions tomorrow. I expect a modest increase in ratings from better than expected rains across the northern half of the country in the past 7 days.”