“Soybeans found early support from talk of higher demand,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher soyoil futures also offered support. Lower US Dollar may have also supported soybean futures. Some argue that normal Global 2023 crop weather could send futures lower especially during SA harvest.”
"Soybeans started the day higher, with January futures topping $14/bu, but there was no apparent news to drive the rally and it faded as the day went on,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “There were rumors of China buying PNW beans for Jan, so traders will be on the lookout for a daily sales announcement.”