“A lack of new news, moderate export sales and a sluggish tone” all led to a quiet market amongst all commodities, including soybeans, Stewart-Peterson said. “Tension between the US and China seem to be on the rise today as President Trump made comments indicating he was disappointed in Chinese response to COVID-19. We do wonder if he wasn’t in some way trying to tell China to step up and buy more sooner than later.”
Despite an early rebound, soybean prices couldn’t sustain higher, The Hightower Report said. “Reports of additional sales of U.S. soybeans and bean oil to China provided early support, as they raised hopes that Phase One purchases would continue despite tensions.”