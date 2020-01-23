Brazilian soybean estimates from Agroconsult are pegging the crop at 124.3 mmt, which would be a 5.3 mmt increase from last year and higher than USDA’s current estimate of 123.0 mmt, Allendale said. It would also mark the third largest in history.
“Many pundits feel the Chinese can’t possible fulfill their export expectations, given their trade mentality of buying the ‘cheapest available,’” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. However, he said having the trade deals in place is “far superior to not having them,” and that “good things will happen.”