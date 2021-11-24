Reuters reported that China’s October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, hit by poor demand and limited exports. China brought in 775,331 metric tons of U.S. soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tons a year earlier, according to data released from the General Administration of Customs.
A new bill in the House would prohibit the EPA from lowering biofuel minimums for transportation, including retroactive changes, once that amount is finalized for a year, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.