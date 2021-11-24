 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Reuters reported that China’s October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, hit by poor demand and limited exports. China brought in 775,331 metric tons of U.S. soybeans in October, down 77% from 3.4 million tons a year earlier, according to data released from the General Administration of Customs.

A new bill in the House would prohibit the EPA from lowering biofuel minimums for transportation, including retroactive changes, once that amount is finalized for a year, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market opened higher but faded throughout the day after the soybean meal and oil futures lost steam, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow soybean-based jet fuel to qualify for a big-time tax credit, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets traded higher on strength in the oil markets “although it has retreated from recent highs,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “D…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The U.S. cash soybean rail market saw some new buying that could be linked to new China buying, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans ended higher amid talk of tighter U.S. supply and increased inflation, according to ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Prices are entrenched in a sideways trading range “buoyed by near-term moving average support,” Total Farm Marketing said. That has firmed up …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans saw an increase of 68.5 mln bushels, but October Brazilian sales are higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the Nov. 9…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“We view soybeans running into more resistance with ending stocks now comfortably back over 300 million bushels and South America off to a goo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The conditions in Brazil remain favorable for a record soybean crop with the exception of Brazil’s southern tip that is experiencing dryness, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

There are concerns of too much dry weather coming in Argentina, Total Farm Marketing said, but that is being offset by new highs in the U.S. d…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News