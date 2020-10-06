Talk of lower U.S. 2020 supply and higher demand is helping soybean and corn overnight, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
The soybean market is trading higher this morning finding support from brisk export demand as yesterday’s weekly inspections had totaled above market forecasts, said Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging. Further, dry weather continues to slow plantings in Brazil, which could lead to delays in Brazilian supplies in January, therefor prolonging purchases of U.S. beans for China, Murphy said.
Soybeans are reaching record markets with index traders, but we could see a wash out in bean prices at some point if something changes globally, said John Payne of Daniels Trading.