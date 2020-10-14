China’s trade surplus for the year rose to $38 billion through September with a record month of bean imports (360 million bushels – mostly from Brazil) which was up 2% from August and 19% from Sep 2019, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “U.S. bean loading to China has been nearly overwhelming gulf ports, especially with two major hurricanes,” he said.
The soybean planting pace in Brazil has been the slowest in 10 years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They have only 3.5% of the crop planted; they were about 11% last year. “It’s still very early and there is plenty of time for things to change there,” he said.