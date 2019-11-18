The NOPA Oilseed Crush Report showed 175.397 million bushels, which was above published trader expectations of 166.8 million bushels, according to Brugler Marketing & Management. Oil stocks were 1.423 billion pounds.
Now that soybean harvest is largely complete, the market is looking to making sure it has enough supplies, according to Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Basis continues to do a lot of work. Since the beginning of the month, processors have firmed a good 20 cents through much of the region.